LiveParliament discusses food safety in school central kitchens, beverage container return scheme  

It will also introduce a Bill on coastal protection and debate another on land transport.
Published: Feb 3, 2026
BNB Diviyadhaarshini, Ian Cheng, Ng Wei Kai

