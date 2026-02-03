Government agencies are moving away from the use of partial NRIC numbers to identify people, says Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau.Where individuals must be identified accurately, agencies are starting to use the full NRIC number instead, such as in official documents like licences and employment letters issued by the Government. Otherwise, most agencies have stopped using the NRIC number completely, she adds in response to a question from Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Changi GRC).He had asked about the progress made to ensure the appropriate use of NRIC numbers across both public and private sector transactions.The policy shift away from regarding NRIC numbers as sensitive information happened after such numbers were revealed by mistake on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority\u2019s Bizfile web portal on Dec 9, 2024.Since then, the Government has been taking steps to ensure the proper use of NRIC numbers across the public and private sectors.On Feb 2, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said private organisations that have not phased out the use of NRIC numbers for authentication will risk breaching the Personal Data Protection Act from Jan 1, 2027. Government agencies had stopped doing so a year ago.Following this, the PDPC would step up enforcement action, including imposing directions or financial penalties for such breaches where appropriate.READ MORE HEREST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG