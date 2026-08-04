Straitstimes.com header logo

LiveParliament to discuss Maju Forest redevelopment and GovTech retrenchments

MPs from both sides of the House will ask about the balancing of housing needs versus environmental preservation.
Edited by Ng Wei Kai, Aqil Hamzah, BNB Diviyadhaarshini, Wong Man Shun
Published: Aug 4, 2026

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.