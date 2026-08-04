There were a couple of big announcements that made the headlines last month that will dominate today's Parliament sitting. MPs have asked for more details. Flats or forest: MPs from both PAP and WP have filed questions following the Housing Board's announcement of its plans to redevelop the Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks areas for public housing. Some Singaporeans, especially those living near the areas affected, have raised concerns about the loss of green spaces and the impact on wildlife, with some petitioning their MPs to raise the issues in Parliament. MPs have asked if alternative sites were evaluated, if more greenery can be preserved and for more details on the feedback process. GovTech retrenchment: Some 93 GovTech staff were let go last month as part of the government agency's plans to restructure. Several MPs, such as PAP\u2019s Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and WP\u2019s Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), want to know the age profile of the 93 workers who were laid off and whether they were given ample opportunities for retraining for other roles. Other MPs filed broader questions, with Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asking if GovTech\u2019s move reflects a broader shift in public-sector technology hiring. Both topics are likely to take up the bulk of the 1.5 hours set aside for questions. We Unpacked what the two announcements meant in our weekly newsletter on Singapore politics and policy here and here. In the afternoon, the House will debate a set of proposed laws to deal with worsening road safety, including new punishments for those caught holding their phones while driving. The Home Affairs Ministry said last month that Singapore\u2019s roads have become more dangerous, and the tightening of laws is in response to its roads becoming less safe.