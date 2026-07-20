In a statement on Monday, PM Wong said the matter had come to his attention about a month ago when his office received an e-mail from the woman involved concerning her interactions with Faishal.PM Wong said he asked for the matter to be looked into immediately, and both Faishal and the woman were spoken to separately.Both parties then made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the police.The police investigated the allegations, and in consultation with the Attorney-General\u2019s Chambers, it was assessed that no criminal offence had been committed by either party and no criminal action would be taken.But there was a separate question of whether Faishal\u2019s conduct met the standards expected of a political office-holder and MP, PM Wong said.\u201cUpon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards and tendered his resignation.\u201d