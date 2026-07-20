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LiveFaishal Ibrahim resigns over online messages with woman

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs said there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, who is a member of the public.
Edited by Ang Qing, Aqil Hamzah
Published: July 20, 2026

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.