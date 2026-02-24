Under the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy, more than 160,000 frontline personnel and volunteers have been trained to identify people in mental distress and guide them to get necessary support, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon says in response to a query from WP\u2019s He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC).Ms He had asked for an update on key initiatives under the strategy since its launch in 2023. The strategy adopts a tiered model of care, with support catered to the severity of individuals\u2019 needs across health, social and education settings.In 2023, there was an existing pool of more than 90,000 volunteers and front-line personnel trained in mental health awareness.On Ms He\u2019s question on how the Government assesses whether the strategy is on track, Mr Koh says the National Mental Health Office \u2013 set up in 2024 \u2013 sets and tracks population-level and programme-specific indicators which broadly cover mental health outcomes, accessibility to appropriate care, mental health literacy and attitudes towards individuals with mental health conditions.The performances and targets are regularly reviewed, he adds.