Recap: Key announcements from PM Wong’s Budget 2026

One typical debate around a Budget with a strong economic focus is whether Singapore is pressing towards \u201cgrowth at all cost\u201d.This is a narrative that suggests the pursuit of growth creates social strain, widens inequality and leaves many unable to keep up. For a fast-growing advanced economy, without taxes and transfers, this can be true.Yet the picture that has come into sharper focus across successive Budgets since the Covid-19 pandemic is one of active government intervention \u2013 to erect safety nets, aid with cost of living and invest in human capital while still shoring up healthcare. Just look at how much the Budget has grown \u2013 to around 1\u00bd times today compared with the 2020 financial year.All this is possible only because of a good pace of economic growth and net returns on our reserves, and Singaporeans\u2019 support to raise the goods and services tax. In fact, given what has been possible after an unexpected 5 per cent gross domestic product growth in 2025, the question is whether the 2 per cent to 3 per cent GDP growth goal of the Economic Strategy Committee for the next 10 years may be too conservative.