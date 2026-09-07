Flights remain suspended at Indonesia's airports in Jakarta and Lampung after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau spread across parts of Java and Sumatra.The shutdown at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, which serves Jakarta, was extended until 8.59am local time (9.59am Singapore time). Operations were also suspended at seven other airports until 8.59am local time, authorities said on Instagram. These include the Husein Sastranegara airport in Bandung and Radin Inten II airport near Bandar Lampung on Sumatra, the ministry said. “To date, 1,558 flights have been delayed at the eight affected airports, with 170,000 passengers stranded,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.More than 900 affected flights were to and from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, it added.READ MORE HEREST PHOTO: KARINA TEHUSIJARANA