Too late, it's already here. But don’t worry, we’ll ease you back into the work week – welcome back to ST Live.A bit of good news to start your morning off: We might catch some respite from the haze today. Air quality is forecast to be in the “good to moderate” band today, with the PSI ranging from 70 to 100.If you’ve been keeping an eye on the skies, the 1-hour PM2.5 readings have held steady in the "normal" range across the island since last night.Weather-wise, expect a warm, cloudy day ahead, with temperatures set to span 23 to 33 deg C.All appears clear on our MRT lines so far. As we shift back into high gear for the Monday morning rush, we’d watch out for these traffic updates before hitting the road:Road works in the MCE tunnel (towards ECP) after KPE. Avoid lanes 1 and 2;Heavy traffic on CTE (towards AYE) at PIE (Changi) exit;Accident on SLE (towards CTE) after Woodlands Avenue 12. Avoid lane 1;Vehicle breakdown on PIE (towards Changi) after KJE.Get news on the go. Join ST’s Telegram channel.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG