The haze situation has improved overnight, with the 24-hour PSI readings falling across the board. Nevertheless, pollution levels in all regions but the north were classified as unhealthy as at 7am.At the top of the hour, the hourly PM2.5 concentration read between 41 and 78 – with the west, central and east at the low end of the elevated range.Expect thundery showers mainly over northern and western Singapore in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, ranging from 25 to 34 deg C.Trains are running smoothly. If you’re on the road, stay vigilant around these locations:Heavy traffic on SLE (towards BKE) at BKE (PIE) exitHeavy traffic on BKE (towards PIE) at KJE exitHeavy traffic on BKE (towards PIE) at KJE exitP.S.: What’s a cow’s favourite day of the week? Moo-nday!Get news on the go. Join ST’s Telegram channel.