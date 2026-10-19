Straitstimes.com header logo

LiveNews as it happens: Oct 19-23, 2026

Edited by: Hana Chen, Alessia Mah, Elise Wong
Published: Oct 19, 2026

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.