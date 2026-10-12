The urn containing Cantopop diva Anita Mui’s ashes has reportedly been missing from the Po Lin Monastery columbarium for three months, Hong Kong’s The Standard reported.Mui's family and fan club issued an appeal for information on Saturday, which would have been the singer's 63rd birthday. She died on Dec 30, 2003, at the age of 40.A fan paying respects at the columbarium on July 18 reportedly noticed that the compartment door’s screws were loose and the urn was missing. After informing Mui's family and making a police report, the fan club said it had seen no progress in the investigations. Sources told The Standard no ransom demand had been made, and no other urns at the columbarium were reported stolen.