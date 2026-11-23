Welcome back! The birds are in their trees, the toast is in the toaster, and ST Live is back to bring you breaking news – we’re glad the wind blue you our way. ????՞. .՞????Look up! The skies outside are a marvellous shade of blue – enjoy it while you can, we’re looking at thundery showers across the island this afternoon. Temperatures today are set to swing between 24 and 34 deg C. For our morning commuters: All MRT lines are running smoothly, but the roads are looking a little rough today. Watch out for the following incidents if you’re driving around:A vehicle breakdown on the PIE towards Changi is causing congestion till Bukit Timah Road. Avoid lane 3.Heavy traffic on the AYE towards Tuas at Jurong Pier Road Exit.Vehicle breakdown on the KJE towards the BKE at Choa Chu Kang Way Exit. Accident on the BKE towards PIE after Dairy Farm Road, with congestion till the KJE. Avoid lanes 1 and 2. Heavy traffic on the AYE towards the MCE, between Buona Vista and Clementi Avenue 6.Accident on the BKE towards PIE after Mandai Road. Avoid lane 2. That’s all from us for now – it’s a blue-tiful day, and we hope you have a great week ahead!