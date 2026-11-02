It’s hard to hold a candle in weather like this – but we’re laying the morning’s prospects on the line anyway.With the onset of the inter-monsoon, Singapore is welcoming in the November Rain. Thundery showers are expected over the south, west and central areas of the island, with temperatures in the range of 25 to 34 deg C.Thankfully, too, nothin’ lasts forever, and this includes the haze. The PSI forecast is in the “good to moderate range”, with the hourly PM2.5 readings in the “normal” band as at 7am.Walkin’ out the door today? Never mind the incoming dark skies – we still can find a way to navigate the morning rush, with trains running as planned. Motorists should be mindful of obstacles on some expressways – including the AYE, SLE and BKE.