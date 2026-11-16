It is a truth universally acknowledged that any ST Live reader in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a fine morning. We trust that this Monday shall serve you well. If you wish to take a promenade through the many parks and gardens of our city, we advise you to do so in the morning, as thundery showers see fit to overtake our skies this afternoon.On your rush-hour commute, we advise you to take care when traversing along the PIE, TPE, and BKE – where vehicular breakdowns seem to plague the roads. With this, we bid you Good Morning – and implore you to follow ST on Instagram.