It’s Sesame Street Day! The children’s TV show premiered on Nov 10, 1969.Want some pudding to go with your morning coffee? The Starbucks + Pompompurin collection will be available from today in stores and online on Starbucks’ store at 10am and LazMall at noon.Eyes on the prize, Eyekons: the Weverse Global Membership pre-sale for tickets to Katseye’s first concert in Singapore starts at noon and ends at 11.59pm.Somewhere, a young boy is being taken into the city by his father to see a marching band… My Chemical Romance is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today and tomorrow.PHOTO: SESAME STREET/FACEBOOK