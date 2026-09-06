The direction and spread of volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau could not be predicted and could change at any time. Indonesia’s Geological Agency head Lana Saria said at a briefing on Sunday morning that the spread and direction of volcanic ash cannot be projected. Asked if more eruptions may come up, Lana said: "We are seeing more frequent eruptions, but this higher frequency does not necessarily mean bigger eruptions are definitely coming. We will continue to evaluate the activities and all observation data.” She stressed however, that activities are fluctuating and have potential to intensify "because low frequency quakes and tremors… continued to be recorded”. “But still, timing, magnitude and type of the next eruptions cannot be exactly predicted,” she added. The authorities also said there was no imminent tsunami threat. In December 2018, the eruption of Anak Krakatau triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people along the coasts of Java and Sumatra. "Based on the results of evaluations conducted to date, the growth of the edifice that has re-formed following the eruption of Dec 22, 2018, remains relatively small and does not have the potential to undergo collapse on a scale capable of triggering a tsunami," she said. "Nevertheless, developments in activity and changes in morphology continue to be monitored intensively." PHOTO: REUTERS