I took an Uber to the shelter at the Tai Po Community Centre. Traffic was slow for about 15 minutes. Other reporters were stuck far longer depending on where they were coming from.By the time I arrived around 9 am, life in the neighbourhood looked largely normal. People were eating at the wet market and going to the gym.Inside the centre, things looked orderly. The residents, mainly the elderly, rest while scrolling their phones for the latest updates. Some helpers were also around.Volunteers came with supplies, such as Pocari isotonic drinks, thermos flasks and bananas. They also offered their cars to transport the supplies. I spotted a Tesla and a taxi.There was a quiet sense of purpose as people walked towards the fire site, carrying supplies, offering masks and solidarity with those affected. ST PHOTO: MAGDALENE FUNG