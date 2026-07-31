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LiveDeal agreed on Hamas’ disarmament, Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Gaza

Hamas says it now expects mediators and the Board of Peace to ensure that Israel complies with the terms of the deal.
Edited by Lim Ruey Yan, Elise Wong
Published: July 31, 2026

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.