US President Donald Trump said on Friday his Board of Peace has reached an \u201chistoric agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza\u201d.In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump cast it as a \u201cmajor milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan\u201d to end Israel\u2019s war in Gaza.\u201cAs disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,\u201d he added.He also thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.\u201cThis agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,\u201d Trump said. \u201cAt the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves.\u201dREAD MORE HERE