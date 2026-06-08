An magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at a depth of 35 kilometres about 24km west of Sarangani province in Mindanao, the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.Widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible along some coasts of Indonesia, Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea within the next three hours, Bloomberg reported, citing the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.The Philippine volcanology and seismology agency warned of damage and tsunami waves above 1m, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer.The agency also said that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 7.37am and 9.37am local time and may \u201ccontinue for hours\u201d.Japanese authorities also issued a tsunami advisory along swathes of its Pacific coast, AFP reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that tsunamis of up to 1m were projected to hit different regions from 11.30am local time (10.30am Singapore time).READ MORE HERE