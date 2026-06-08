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LiveTsunami warnings issued around the region as 7.8-magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines

The quake struck at a depth of 10km.
Ann Chen
Published: June 8, 2026

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.