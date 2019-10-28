Zombies invade National Stadium

Zombies took over the National Stadium last Saturday as more than 1,200 people participated in Asia's first live-action zombie survival game, Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore.

There were two sessions, from noon to 3pm and from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

In the evening session, about 700 "survivors" - many armed with foam dart-firing blasters - were given missions to battle one another and the zombies.

About 30 participants signed up as "zombies" and, with the help of professional make-up artists, were transformed into creepy, menacing undead.

Survivors who were tagged by zombies became zombies themselves and by the end of the session, 45 survivors remained.

The afternoon session started out with 25 zombies and about 500 survivors, of whom eight made it to the end.