Zombies invade National Stadium

A zombie (in green headband) tries to catch a survivor at the live-action zombie survival game, Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore.
A zombie (in green headband) tries to catch a survivor at the live-action zombie survival game, Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
2 hours ago
bang@sph.com.sg
@benson_ang

Zombies took over the National Stadium last Saturday as more than 1,200 people participated in Asia's first live-action zombie survival game, Zedtown Asia: Battle For Singapore.

There were two sessions, from noon to 3pm and from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

In the evening session, about 700 "survivors" - many armed with foam dart-firing blasters - were given missions to battle one another and the zombies.

About 30 participants signed up as "zombies" and, with the help of professional make-up artists, were transformed into creepy, menacing undead.

Survivors who were tagged by zombies became zombies themselves and by the end of the session, 45 survivors remained.

The afternoon session started out with 25 zombies and about 500 survivors, of whom eight made it to the end.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 28, 2019, with the headline 'Zombies invade National Stadium'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content