Yuletide cheers at Compass One

Celebrate the holiday season at Compass One — where you can dine, shop and celebrate under one roof.

Whether you are shopping for a gift or looking to spend some quality family time with your loved ones, the mall is sure to get you in the festive mood.

Check out these stores, deals, exciting activities and limited-edition purchases now.

Cool stores and hot festive deals



Established in 2007, Sweet Home now has nine retail outlets in Singapore. PHOTO: SWEET HOME



For shoppers looking to purchase bedroom essentials for the holiday season, Sweet Home is a one-stop shop for high-quality and comfortable quilts, blankets, pillows and home accessories made of the finest materials. Take home a free microfibre towel worth $9 for every $50 purchase.



Founded in 2006, Gong Cha has become one of the best-known quality tea providers in the world, with approximately 1,500 outlets in nearly 20 countries around the world. PHOTO: GONG CHA



Take a much-needed breather from your shopping spree with a refreshing cup of Gong Cha. The much-loved Taiwanese bubble tea brand that returned to Singapore last December opens its 18th outlet at Compass One on Nov 9, marking its first outlet along the North-East Line.



First opened in 2016, KLOSH is a gifts and merchandise shop that now has five stores islandwide. PHOTO: KLOSH



Christmas marks the season of giving, and local brand KLOSH is certainly dedicated to the art of giving.

Since opening its flagship store at Compass One in 2016, the store has become known for its eclectic mix of gifts and exquisitely designed merchandise from around the world that will suit that special person in your life.

With a range of beautiful stationery, gifts, and decorative and lifestyle items, you won’t have to worry even if you have to do your Christmas shopping last-minute this year.



Established since 1966, Jack’s Place is a trusted favourite known for its Western food. PHOTO: JACK'S PLACE



To spend some quality family time over a delicious meal, look no further than Jack’s Place, with its tantalising range of sizzling steaks, seafood, pastas and salads. Its $13.80++ daily set lunch deals will excite your palate with different soups, sauces and desserts, available daily from 11am to 5pm.



The castella cakes from Ah Mah Homemade Cake have soared in popularity in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and China. PHOTO: AH MA TRADITIONAL HOMEMADE EGG SPONGE CAKE



The star at Ah Mah Traditional Homemade Egg Sponge Cake is a castella cake inspired by the popular egg sponge cakes from Tamsui in Taiwan, but with a local twist.

Lovingly baked for 80 minutes every day, these soft, fluffy and melt-in-your-mouth cakes are available in a variety of mouth-watering flavours, including original, cheese, chocolate and pandan.

Next month, Ah Mah will be launching its limited-edition White Christmas Cake. Treat yourself and your family to this seasonal special. Look out for more details in late November.

Exciting events and mall activities



Exciting workshops and games await at Compass One. PHOTO: COMPASS ONE



From Dec 10 to 23, spend $30 in a single receipt to enjoy a host of atrium games that can be redeemed at the Atrium on Level 2. This is limited to one redemption per shopper per day, while stocks last.

Spend $50 to take part in Do-It-Yourself craft workshops on weekends of Dec 9 to 23. Make your redemptions at the Atrium on Level 2.

There are three workshops for shoppers to choose from, and are limited to 100 redemptions daily. One redemption per shopper for every $50 receipt, with up to three redemptions a day.

From today to Dec 25, you get to join a lucky draw when you spend at least $50. This is eligible for a maximum of three same-day receipts and five chances per shopper per day, regardless of total amount spent.



Stand a chance to win an exclusive multifunction cutter when you shop at Compass One. PHOTO: COMPASS ONE



Spend a minimum of $150 during this period and get an exclusive multifunction cutter. Limited to the first 3,000 shoppers who present up to three same-day receipts, with one redemption per shopper per day.

Finally, be one of the first 3,000 shoppers to spend a minimum of $100 from Dec 3 to 25, and earn 500 loyalty points.

Redeem your lucky draw opportunity, multifunction cutter and points at the mall’s Customer Service Counter on Level 3.