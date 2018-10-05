Wrist Taker

Who: Mr Nelson Lee, 31, co-owner and chief marketing officer of JeweLuxe, a jewellery and sophisticated living exhibition

My watch: Franck Muller Cintree Curvex Master Banker

How much I paid for it: $18,000 at JeweLuxe Singapore 2017

Why I like it: The Master Banker offers me effortless control of world time: three time zones controlled by a single crown, adjustable in mere seconds.

It makes a perfect companion as I am always on the go and travelling for work, often only adjusting the time on the plane.

A designer by training, I have always admired the bold and funky numeral design of Franck Muller.

Its signature tonneau shape also sits perfectly on the wrist, complete with a beautiful moon phase.

I had the best memory travelling with it in Bali recently. I was thinking I might possibly have to trade it for a helicopter ride in the event of an earthquake.