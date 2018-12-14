Wrist taker

Who: Huang Junxiang, 30, film producer

His watch: Ulysse Nardin Classico

How much I paid for it: It was a gift from someone to encourage my film-making pursuits.

Why I like it: Embarking on film had always seemed a distant dream, but to be able to pursue it as a career has been rewarding, to say the least.

Just before I started film-making, I was given the watch as a reminder that life is short and we have to pursue what

makes us happy, or at least live a life of few regrets.

To be honest, I rarely wear this watch apart from special occasions, usually the premieres of films that I have worked on.

So each time I get to wear the watch, it is a little treat and a timely reminder that I'm doing what I love every day.

Wong Kim Hoh