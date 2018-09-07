Wrist taker

Who: Mr Mohamed Fazlon 43, gym owner and personal trainer

My watch: Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 Ceramica Special Edition

How much I paid for it: $22,000 in 2013

Why I like it: It's rugged-looking and matches anything casual I wear. The case is made of sandblasted black ceramic synthesised from zirconium oxide powder. It is lightweight, but about five times harder than stainless steel and has excellent resistance to scratches.

I always keep my watches in mint condition because I trade them sometimes. There are not many pieces of this model around as it was released as part of Panerai's Special Edition Collection.

Every man needs a watch that fits his overall image. Buying expensive watches will not always guarantee that they'll look good on you.

Before buying a piece, I always wear it and stand in front of a big mirror. I'd consider everything, from how it feels on the wrist to how heavy it is to whether it matches my skin tone. Also, if it is too big or small in comparison to my forearm.

After all, big watches are not meant for everyone.

Wong Kim Hoh