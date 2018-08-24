Wrist taker

Who: Retired beauty industry veteran Grace Ban, 62

My watch: Omega Constellation Chronometer

How much I paid for it: This watch, among several others, was inherited by my sons from their late father. They included a custom made-to-order Rolex with monogrammed initials, a Girard-Perregaux dress watch and a Jaeger-LeCoultre.

These proved "too fancy" for them, so now I am the custodian of these beauties. I love old things with a soul, so this is right up my alley.

Why I like it: I am petite and have very skinny wrists, so many of today's "big' watches tend to overwhelm me with their gigantic face and bulky bodies, which just shout "attitude".

But I have a quiet taste for nice things and this one fits the bill. It is just the right size and scale. Thin and flat, it sits snuggly on the wrist with confidence.

The gold and stainless-steel mix matches all my clothes and jewellery, so I have one less thing to think about. It's a chameleon and I can dress up or dress down with it.

Sentimental value aside, it seems to attract attention. A watch connoisseur recognised it and walked across the carpark to tell me I have a nice-looking watch. On another occasion, someone asked me if I am willing to sell it to him.

