Win a singing competition - anonymously

If you are a shower singer with stage fright or a shy crooner afraid of the spotlight, this competition is for you.

The UFM100.3 Radio Singer contest, created last year to give aspiring singers a platform to showcase their vocal prowess while remaining completely anonymous, is back for a second year.

The singing contest, which received around 1,000 audio clip entries last year, is organised by Mandarin radio station UFM100.3, which is part of SPH Radio.

Participants need only to send an e-mail and attach an audio file of them singing a song, with backing music. The identities of contestants are known only to the organisers and kept hidden throughout, even after the competition.

This year's overall champion will walk away with $1,500 in cash, an Oppo mobile phone, Bioderma skincare products and a two-day, one-night hotel staycation at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, amounting to a total prize value of more than $3,000. There are also other prizes for runners-up.

The last day to submit entries is Aug 18. To enter, send an e-mail to ufm1003@sph.com.sg, with "chosen song namename of original singer" as its subject header.

Include your name as in your NRIC, stage name, contact number, e-mail address and a profile picture, which should not display your face.

In your e-mail, also attach links to an audio file of you singing a song by any of the following 18 popular singers or bands whose songs are often heard on UFM100.3: A-lin, A-mei, Angela Chang, David Tao, Della Ding Dang, Eason Chan, Eric Chou, G.E.M., JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Joker Xue, Jolin Tsai, Mayday, S.H.E, Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua, Wang Leehom and Yoga Lin.

The audio files must have background music and must be more than two minutes long.

After registration closes, there will be a voting period from Sept 2 to 19, when members of the public can vote online.

Winners will be contacted via SMS.

All are welcome to participate, although prize winners must be residing in Singapore to be eligible to claim their prizes.

For more information, go to www.ufm1003.sg/whats-on/ radiosinger2019

Last year's contestants came from a variety of backgrounds. The overall winner, who chose not to reveal his identity, went by the stage name Lao Uncle and won by singing the JJ Lin song Twilight.