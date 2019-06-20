Wide variety of artists in Ed Sheeran's new album

LOS ANGELES• Ed Sheeran released a complete track listing of his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project album via Instagram on Tuesday and it is truly something to behold.

The 15-track record will feature the talents of Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock, Stormzy, Yebba, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, Paulo Londra, Dave, H.E.R., Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Skrillex, Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton.

All of them on a single album.

While some artists landed solo guest features on No. 6 - Scott, for instance, will join Antisocial on his own - others have been paired.

Cabello and Cardi B will both appear on South Of The Border. Mars and Stapleton will join forces to (presumably) sing on Blow.

Fans have already heard Sheeran and Bieber express how much they love their wives on I Don't Care, released last month along with its green-screen shenanigans-filled music video. Cross Me, featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, came out soon after.

The featured artists' names were almost all blacked out on the track listing Sheeran shared on Instagram last month as part of his album announcement.

In that post, he noted that he had made an EP titled No. 5 Collaborations Project before getting signed in 2011.

"Since then, I've always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year," he continued. "I'm a huge fan of all the artists I've collaborated with and it's been a lot of fun to make."

No. 6 is set for a July 12 release.

