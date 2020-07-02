When All This Is Over: Ep 3

From mask envy at a childcare centre to a song about morning, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers Verena Tay, Fairoz Ahmad, Jennifer Anne Champion, Yu-Mei Balasingamchow and Felix Cheong.

This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker.

Listen at str.sg/Jmf2

Performed by: Verena Tay, Olivia Ho, Jennifer Anne Champion and Rachel Wong

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

