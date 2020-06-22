When All This Is Over: Ep 1

From an unusual circuit breaker theft to a tongue-in-cheek e-mail about time, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers O Thiam Chin, Christine Chia, Marc Nair, Clara Chow and Stephanie Chan. This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker. Listen at: str.sg/JWkr

For more local digital arts offerings, visit a-list.sg to appreciate #SGCultureAnywhere.

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee

Read by: Yeo Sam Jo, Olivia Ho, Marc Nair and Stephanie Chan

Edited by: Penelope Lee

