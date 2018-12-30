What to eat in 2019

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times’ food website – ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

WHAT YOUR PALATE CAN EXPECT IN 2019

The New York Times predicts trends in the food and beverage scene for the new year – more vegetables, improved gut flora and cocktails with less alcohol.

It also says cheese tea will be a thing – Singapore is way ahead on that front – and that plant-based main courses will become mainstays on menus. Watch out for ST’s list of food trends next weekend.

What your palate can expect in 2019: str.sg/o2Hn

SEVEN THINGS TO FOR WINTER SOLSTICE

Celebrate Winter Solstice, which marks the arrival of the coldest season of the year, with seven traditional eats.

This year, the festival began on Dec 22 and will end on Jan 4.



Tuck into items such as tang yuan, nuts, wontons and dumplings, and read more about the significance behind consuming them.

Winter Solstice: all about Dongzhi and seven things to eat: str.sg/o22J

RECIPES FOR LEFTOVERS AND NEW YEAR’S BRUNCH

Sick of Christmas leftovers? We hear you. ST Food picked up six less common recipes for leftovers from Malaysian newspaper The Star. Whip up dishes such as a Moroccan stew with leftover roast beef or lamb, or a baked Alaksa with the remaining half of that log cake.

Recipes for festive leftovers: str.sg/o2FS

How about savoury waffles for brunch on New Year’s Day? These waffles are topped with smoked salmon, caviar and creme fraiche. The batter can also be used for pancakes. When you make them, remember to post a photo on social media and tag us.

Waffles for brunch or as an appetiser: str.sg/o2yj

