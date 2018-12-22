Weinstein loses bid to dismiss criminal case

NEW YORK • Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial will proceed, clearing the way for the man, whose alleged actions set off the #MeToo movement, to face a legal reckoning.

The judge in the case on Thursday denied the defence's motion to dismiss the charges against the disgraced movie mogul because of what it alleged was both improper behaviour by prosecutors and the police in the case.

"The court finds that there is no basis for the defendant's claim of prosecutorial or law enforcement misconduct," wrote the judge, Mr James Burke of New York Criminal Court, in his six-page ruling.

Weinstein is facing five felony charges, including counts of first-and third-degree rape, for alleged incidents involving two women. A sixth count stemming from an instance involving a third woman was earlier dismissed because of how a police officer handled evidence.

The defence, led by high-profile New York attorney Benjamin Brafman, had been seeking a dismissal on Thursday on all five charges because it said the case was "irreparably tainted by police misconduct" as well as "pervasive falsity and professional misconduct in and around the grand jury".

WASHINGTON POST