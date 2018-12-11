Wedding guests of Indian tycoon's daughter fly in on over 200 planes

MUMBAI • Even Singapore Airlines got a wedding "invite" when India's richest man hosted pre-wedding activities for his daughter.

Vistara, SIA's joint venture with Tata Group in India, was requested to provide at least 10 chartered flights to ferry guests from New Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur over the weekend, to celebrate the marriage of Mr Mukesh Ambani's 27-year-old daughter Isha to Mr Anand Piramal, 33, son of another Indian tycoon.

All in, more than 200 planes brought in a who's who of guests, including superstar singer Beyonce, former American first lady Hillary Clinton and Indian celebrities such as actor Shah Rukh Khan, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mrs Clinton is an old friend of Mr Ambani's. When she gave a keynote speech at a conference in Mumbai in March, she dined with the family at their 27-storey Antilia residence.

Mr Ambani is an Indian business tycoon who runs and chairs oil and gas giant Reliance Industries, one of India's most valuable companies.

According to Indian media reports, guests in Udaipur were given access to an app that detailed the many activities, including a concert by Beyonce and song-and-dance acts by Bollywood celebrities.

Beyonce's fee was not disclosed, not that it would make much of a dent in Mr Ambani's wealth that is estimated at US$47 billion (S$64 billion).

The action now switches to Mumbai where the wedding will be held at the Ambani residence tomorrow.