Weaning do’s and don’ts

Whether it is traditional weaning or baby-led weaning, the consensus is that parents start babies on solids at around six months old. In special cases, it can be at four months; for example, if the child has poor weight gain, early introduction of solids may be helpful.

Signs that babies are ready to be weaned include being able to sit with support as well as having good head and neck control.

It is not advisable to delay weaning beyond six months. Usually, by then, the child needs to be exposed to solid food, and not just milk, to get the nutrients he needs.

The key thing is to be watchful to prevent choking, a higher risk in baby-led weaning compared with the traditional way.

With whole food items, accidents may occur. Generally, though, finger-sized food is a good size for babies. Even with pureed food, it is important to watch the child while feeding for choking risks.

Baby-led weaning is contra-indicated in some cases, such as for babies who may have swallowing difficulties; who have an anatomic disorder such as a cleft palate or tongue tie; or infants with neurological or genetic disorders.

Another precaution is to assess the risk of food allergies. Symptoms include hives around the mouth, rashes on the body or swollen eyes.

Before the child is a year old, do not put salt and seasoning in his food because his kidneys are not mature enough to cope with the sodium load. Avoid added sugar to prevent a sweet tooth.

The advantage of baby-led weaning is that food does not need to be blended. It provides a full sensory experience. It generally helps to prevent picky eating.

The disadvantage is that babies can be frustrated when they are unable to pick up the food.

Caregivers may not be certain of the amount of food eaten if it ends up on the face and hands. It is messy and difficult to do when eating out. Sometimes, caregivers focus on fruit and vegetables, and iron-rich meat tends to be introduced later.

In contrast, with spoon-feeding, a wide variety of foods can be mashed or blended and nutrition intake is monitored easily. The disadvantage is that sometimes, there is an overdependence on foods that are pureed, affecting chewing skills.

• Information provided by Ms Tan Shiling, a senior dietitian at Mount Alvernia Hospital.