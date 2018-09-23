We abide by vow of love

Veteran entertainer Jerry Fernandez, 69, says being a "rock 'n' roller" never put his marriage of nearly 40 years in any jeopardy.

The vocalist and founding member of home-grown band Jerry & the Neufaces, that started in 1972, has played in clubs, hotels, cruise ships and other venues in Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Middle East. He also has a company handling local and foreign bands.

Throughout his career of more than four decades, he lived abroad for periods of time, sometimes for a few months or years.

He has been married to Madam Mary Ann Oliveiro, 66, who works in the administration department of a law firm, for 39 years. They have two sons and two grandchildren.

Mr Fernandez says constant communication and keeping his marital vows close to his heart kept his marriage strong.

"When I'm on stage, I transform into someone charismatic," he says, recalling that a fan once proposed to him overseas.

But after a show, he prefers to wind down by reading or listening to music.

"When I was abroad, I'd call my wife almost daily and share my everyday life with her," he says.

Madam Oliveiro says she coped during their time apart by ensuring that she and their children stayed close to her husband's family members.

Mr Fernandez says: "Since the day we met, my wife and I have had perfect chemistry - of love, care, understanding and togetherness.

"After we made our marriage vows, there was no turning back."