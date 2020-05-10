Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch out, animal crossing

Animals venture into urban spaces as streets are emptied of people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
COOL OPERATORS: Two African penguins on an empty road in the Simonstown suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, on April 25, which was also World Penguin Day this year. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
FUR SOMETHING NEW: Fox cubs venture out from their den under a popular boardwalk alongside Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on April 22.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
TIME FOR A SNOOZE: Sea lions on a street of Mar del Plata harbour in Mar del Plata, about 400km south of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 16.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
SEALING THE DEAL: Female seal Shakitto and aquarium keeper Manami Suka stroll together as part of their practice for their show in an empty visitors’ area at Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan, on April 30. The park is closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
WINGS OF CHANGE: Pigeons in front of the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Easter Sunday on April 12.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
FEATHERED FRIENDS: A rooster and two pigeons roam the empty streets of Old Town Key West in Florida, the United States, on April 17.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
WALK, NOT RUN, PLEASE: A raccoon crossing the running path in the almost-deserted Central Park in Manhattan in New York City on April 16.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
NEST IN PEACE: A seagull in a nest on a deserted beach in the French Riviera city of Nice on April 27 – the 42nd day of a lockdown in France.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
HUNGRY MONKEYS: Barbary macaque monkeys looking for food climb the windshield of a vehicle on the road in the forest of Azrou, near the Moroccan city of Ifrane, on April 29.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
ONE FOR THE DAIRY: Goats outside a church in Llandudno in Wales, Britain, on March 31.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE, REUTERS
As cities empty out and people around the world hunker down indoors, animals are taking the chance to explore their old stomping grounds. The Sunday Times' Picture Desk looks at how creatures, big and small, are encroaching into urban areas.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 10, 2020, with the headline 'Watch out, animal crossing'. Print Edition | Subscribe
