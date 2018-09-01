Wanna One's last gigs in Singapore?

South Korean pop group Wanna One may have just performed in Singapore in July, but fans should snag tickets to see them again at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next week before it is too late.

It may well be their last chance to catch the hugely popular 11-member boyband live as the group are set to split by the end of the year.

Wanna One will perform for the first two nights at inaugural K-pop music festival HallyuPopFest, which will take place from Sept 7 to 9 and is said to be one of the biggest K-pop music events held in Singapore.

Ms Tracy Heah, marketing manager of H.A.H. Entertainment, which is organising the festival, told The Straits Times: "According to media reports, Wanna One are due to disband at the end of the year, so as far as we know, this will likely be their last performing engagement in Singapore as we understand their calendars are filled to the brim for the rest of the year.

"So if you want to see them perform in the flesh, this is the time to do it. We managed to invite them to perform for two nights, so hopefully more fans will get to give their favourite boys a good send-off."

The band, formed through the reality television competition Produce 101 last year, were always meant to be what is known as a "project group", meaning that they are around for only a set period of time before the individual members go off to do other things.

BOOK IT / HALLYUPOPFEST 2018

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Sept 7 to 9, 8pm ADMISSION: $148 to $498 from SportsHubTix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg) INFO: www.hallyupopfest.com

Such project groups - others include UNB, Rainz and Unnies - are common in the K-pop scene.

In the case of Wanna One, as several members are contracted to different entertainment companies, many of them are due to return to their parent company to debut either as solo artists or join other groups.

However, the band, which have put out award-winning albums such as 1X1=1 (To Be One) (2017) and 1÷x=1 (Undivided) (2018), have become so popular that there have been multiple fan petitions for them to stay together as a group.

Besides Wanna One, Hallyu-PopFest will also see 20 other K-pop acts such as girl groups APink and Momoland, as well as singer Taeyeon perform.

The Straits Times readers who are interested in the event stand to win tickets through a giveaway as part of the ST+ news with benefits loyalty programme.

To participate, download the SPH Rewards app on your phone and look for the giveaway in the rewards section. Follow a few simple steps, answer a question about the event and keep your fingers crossed.