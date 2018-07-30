Wanna One break up? Not yet

SEOUL • One of the hottest K-pop boybands today, Wanna One have an expiration date: Dec 31, 2018.

The project band comprise former trainees of different talent agencies here who won the opportunity to perform together by placing atop the standings of the second season of Produce 101.

Hopes are running high for their fans, however, as their label Swing Entertainment recently met the agencies of each of the bandmates to discuss the future of the group.

"We did meet the agencies, but nothing has been decided yet. They all differ on where they stand and we have to iron out the differences," Swing Entertainment was quoted as saying to local media.

There was discussion among the parties earlier this year that Wanna One would break up in January next year, which would enable the group to participate in major K-pop award ceremonies that continue on into the month. The annual Golden Disc Awards ceremony is typically held in January, as is the case for the Seoul Music Awards.

The extension would also give fans more chances to see the band, which have only three months of promotion left after their current world tour wraps up in September.

Wanna One held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 13. They will return to the stadium as part of the artist line-up in the HallyuPopFest from Sept 7 to 9.

If the boyband do end up extending the contract, it will set a precedent for other similar television shows based on idol trainees.

Produce 101, the first programme here to pool trainees for a short-term project band, saw its first-season girl group I.O.I disband promptly after their contract ended last year.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK