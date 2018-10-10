Vote for your favourite Chope restaurants, enjoy perks

In the fifth edition of Chope Diners' Choice, which kicked off on Monday, diners can vote for dining outlets which offer excellent value for money, have the most romantic ambience or make the most memorable venue for dining as a group.

New awards include Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, Most Romantic Restaurant and Hottest Group Dining Hangout.

There are a total of 10 awards, with hallmark honours such as Restaurant Of The Year presented by DBS PayLah! and New Restaurant Of The Year presented by Straits Times Food.

Voters for Diners' Choice this year get to enjoy perks when they cast their votes in selected award categories during the open nominations and final voting stages.

The open nominations started on Monday and diners have until Nov 4 to nominate their favourite restaurants on reservation service Chope, with a choice of three restaurants in each category.

Perks include a complimentary two-week subscription to The Straits Times for voters who cast their votes for New Restaurant Of The Year, and $5 off the purchase of Chope Deals dining vouchers with a minimum spend of $35 for those who nominate restaurants in the Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year category.

The perks are sponsored by Chope and its partners, including DBS PayLah!, ST Food, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Lazada, Shopee, GuavaPass and HipVan.

The Chope app and website feature more than 3,000 restaurants in the region to help users discover places to eat, book instantly and enjoy savings through promotions and dining vouchers.

In Singapore, there are 1,700 dining outlets on the Chope network.

The top 10 most-nominated restaurants in each category will be featured in the voting phase held from Nov 19 to Dec 2, where winners will be determined by the most number of votes.

ST Food is the official media partner and One FM is the official radio station for Chope Diners' Choice this year.

• To nominate your favourite restaurants, go to dinerschoice.chope.co