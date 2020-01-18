Vogue Singapore to relaunch

Fashion magazine and style bible Vogue is set to hit Singapore with a local edition in the second half of the year.

Global media company Conde Nast, which also publishes titles such as The New Yorker and Vanity Fair, announced in a press release on Thursday that it would launch Vogue Singapore via a licence agreement with local publisher Indochine Media.

The English-language magazine will comprise a monthly print publication and website.

The title returns to Singapore more than two decades after it was first launched here in the 1990s.

Published under the Asia-Pacific arm of Conde Nast at the time, it had a short-lived stint before closing in 1997.

"Vogue Singapore rejoins the market at a time when Singapore's local fashion design and talent are rising in the country and across the entire region," Mr Wolfgang Blau, chief operating officer and president of international at Conde Nast, said in the release.

"Vogue Singapore will play a vital role in boosting and supporting that talent as well as in bringing regional and international ideas to this edition of Vogue," he added.

The new Singapore edition will focus on "a blend of local and international content and the elevation of local fashion and design talent", the release added.

Vogue Singapore will be the 27th edition of the title worldwide, alongside editions published in countries including Italy, Thailand and the United States.

The announcement also comes nearly a year after the launch of Vogue Hong Kong in March last year.

Amanda Chai