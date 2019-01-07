Vivian Chow, Joe Nieh celebrate 10th anniversary

Fans speculated more than once that their relationship was doomed.

But Hong Kong singer-actress Vivian Chow, 51, and writer Joe Nieh, 54, have proven them wrong. The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, Chow posted a photograph of her with Nieh, who was holding a cake decorated with the words "Vivian n Joe", surrounded by frosting hearts.

The photo, which appeared on Chow's Facebook and Instagram accounts, was captioned "Once upon a time… happily ever after. Just to make a long story short. Our 10th Wedding Anniversary!"

Despite her age, 1990s pop icon Chow is known for her seemingly eternal girlish looks. In October last year, her appearance on China's Mask Singer Season 3 was met with Chinese netizens praising her complexion and figure.

Chow has been together with Nieh, the son of famous novelist Ni Kuang, for about 30 years. However, their relationship was not always smooth sailing.

In 2008, Nieh was photographed kissing a college student while he was at a club. While he later claimed he had been drunk and did not even know the girl's name, this led to him and Chow, who had been dating for 19 years at the time, announcing that they would part ways.

But to the surprise of many, the pair got back together within a week and tied the knot the next year.

In 2014, various Hong Kong media outlets reported that the couple's relationship was on the rocks, with Nieh and Chow sleeping in separate rooms. Chow dismissed the claims.

She acted in her first TV drama in 1990, but took a break from show business in 1997 when her contracts expired.

Since then, she has returned to the stage occasionally and made several appearances in films, the most recent being Cafe. Waiting. Love in 2014. She also released a gospel album the same year.