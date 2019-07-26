Upcoming performance venues

MARINA BAY SANDS

Marina Bay Sands is slated to build a state-of-the-art 15,000-seat entertainment arena next to the existing integrated resort.

Mr George Tanasijevich, president and chief executive of Marina Bay Sands, said the integrated resort will be working with leading international concert promoters to bring in top global acts and Asian performers, resulting in a diverse range of entertainment events.

The new arena will also be suitable for big plenary sessions and large conference groups, he added. A completion date for this arena is not available yet.

ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY

Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay is constructing a new 550-seat theatre, named the Singtel Waterfront Theatre, which will occupy a 5,000 sq m area along the Esplanade Waterfront.

The medium-sized theatre aims to fill the gap between the Esplanade's large venues and smaller studio spaces, and had its groundbreaking ceremony on June 18. It is slated to open in 2021.

The theatre will also have semi-flexible seating, for variable seat configurations. It has an estimated development budget of $30 million.

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Resorts World Sentosa closed its Resorts World Theatre on May 1, and is replacing it with a new Adventure Dining Playhouse, which features an immersive and interactive adventure dining concept with Asian pirates.

When the playhouse opens, audiences can expect to become part of the show as cast members playfully draw them into the performance by ''recruiting'' them to join the crew to go on a treacherous voyage and conquer a ferocious sea creature.

While a completion date has not been announced, the upcoming attraction promises energetic stunts, special effects, projection mapping, realistic sets and costumes, and lots of swashbuckling action and audience participation while guests tuck into their dinner.