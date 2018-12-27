Underdog director James Wan's path to Aquaman

NEW YORK • Aquaman is an improbable movie, which in many ways makes James Wan the ideal person to direct it.

The latest chapter in the Warner Bros series based on DC comic-book superheroes, Aquaman provides an origin story for this much-maligned undersea adventurer (played by Jason Momoa of Game Of Thrones) as he teams up with Mera (Amber Heard) against the nefarious Orm (Patrick Wilson) for control of Atlantis, with Nicole Kidman playing Aquaman's mother.