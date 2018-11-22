Telemad: Under the spell of a mysterious man

South Korea's Seo In-guk broke out in the period drama Reply 1997 (2012) as a high-school jock nursing a secret crush on his long-time friend.

Since then, the singer-actor has charmed his way through High School King Of Savvy (2014) as a hockey player forced to impersonate his high-ranking IT executive brother and Squad 38 (2016) as a professional swindler. His last series was the romantic comedy Shopping King Louie (2016), in which he plays a rich heir who loses his memory.