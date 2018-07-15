Under one roof with my parents again

My parents were understandably reluctant when I first broached the idea of them moving in with me.

Besides having to sell their house, they would also have to be uprooted from a neighbourhood they had called home for nearly 20 years.

My mum was particularly torn. Three of her siblings lived close by, just five to 15 minutes away by car, and they popped by regularly for visits or to take her out.

She feared missing out on their companionship once she moved to my place, a good 30-minute drive away.

But we all knew the move was inevitable. While my parents are still physically mobile and mentally sharp, the upkeep of the ageing house and having to trudge up and down the stairs multiple times a day were starting to take a toll.

Now well into their 70s, they also have to face the reality of declining health.

My dad's vision and hearing are deteriorating, while my mum is increasingly plagued by problems with her digestive system.

As it is, they have had a flurry of doctors' appointments and medical emergencies in the past year, a trend that could soon be the new normal.

My siblings and I agreed that we should act before either of them fell seriously ill or tumbled down the stairs. They would have to move in with one of us, to a place that better meets their needs.

Before my parents came round fully to the idea, my husband and I went ahead to set the plans in motion.

We sold our apartment last year, bought another that could house them and my family of four, then began nudging them to start whittling down their possessions. What used to fill three stories would have to be pared down to fit into just two rooms.

The purging over the last few months has been not just exhausting, but also excruciating, especially for my dad.

Bookcases crammed full of tomes he had accumulated over a lifetime lined every floor of the house.

Then there were yellowed scrolls of Chinese paintings, ornaments still shrink-wrapped after decades and stacks and stacks of newspaper clippings dating back to the last century.

Paralysed by indecision over which items to junk, he seemed to want them all.

My mum used to snipe that the house was a prime candidate for the reality TV show Hoarders, and it wasn't an exaggeration.

The movers arrived last weekend to find that termites had eaten their way through several of his bookshelves, and a rat was spotted scurrying away as some furniture was being moved.

There was no way around it. The bulk of his books - with subjects ranging from Buddhism and Marxism to Lee Kuan Yew's memoirs and Warren Buffett's investment tips - had to go.

In the end, my dad was forced to part with at least 80 per cent of his book collection, though the rest still took up a dozen cartons.

Agonising as it was, letting go of their physical possessions was the easy part.

Moving in with me also means having to give up part of their freedom and changing some lifestyle habits, prospects that are probably more daunting.

For starters, the place is no longer theirs to do as they please. Like me, my husband - who organises the food in our larder according to expiry date - is the polar opposite of my hoarder dad.

In our home, everything has its place. Our two kids have learnt the hard way that books and toys left lying around will be confiscated, even binned.

My dad, too, will have to reboot his "must keep everything" mindset and adapt to our zero-tolerance approach towards mess.

A week in, my parents seem to be adjusting well to the rhythm of my household.

While my dad used to take a nap and shower after coming home from work, pushing his dinner till after 9pm, he now joins us at the table at 7pm.

My reclusive mum, who could be holed up in her room the whole day to read, rest or practise her Chinese calligraphy if left alone, makes the effort to sit and chat with my kids when they get back from school.

She used to look after them when I was working full-time and their bond remains strong.

My daughter has been asking to have a go on her sewing machine, while my son wants to resume their baking projects.

Living with my parents again requires adjustment on my part too, as the balance of power has shifted since I got married and moved out 14 years ago.

My husband and I are used to calling the shots, but their needs and feelings will now influence our decisions. We might own the place, but we want them to feel at home too.

Everyone has had to give up some personal space and freedom, but the hope is that the mutual care and concern will more than make up for any loss

For now, the tweaks are minor and easily done - buying bath mats with non-slip backing, subscribing to Mandarin cable TV news channels and planning their meals in advance if we have to leave them at home on weekends, when our helper is not working.

Someday, though, we might have to make major modifications to our place and lifestyle as they grow more frail and less independent.

Living under one roof will be a learning process for all of us, as we adapt not just to one another's needs and wants, but also our foibles and idiosyncrasies.

The other night, while helping my dad sort through his heaps of books, he held up a self-help guide in Chinese on how to simplify one's life. It was still sealed in the plastic packaging it came in.

I laughed at the irony. It must have been buried under his clutter all these years, a manual for personal transformation that never realised its potential.

Can I, a clean freak, live in harmony with my clutterholic dad again after all these years?

We shall see.