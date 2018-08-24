Ulysse Nardin wants to stay a cult brand

Mr Patrick Pruniaux leans forward from his sofa in a suite at the St Regis in Kuala Lumpur to expound the three values which he believes transcend culture and geography.

"First, is the desire for love," says the 46-year-old chief executive of luxury watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, whose career has taken him all over the globe in the last two decades.

"Then there is the desire to trade, to buy and sell and be a part of life. Finally, a smile is the shortest distance between two people. That means genuineness always prevails," says Mr Pruniaux, who was in Kuala Lumpur last week for the regional launch of Ulysse Nardin's Freak collection of timepieces.

He hopes to leverage on these values to win over the millennial generation.

Many consumer brands consider millennials - who are approaching their peak spending years - to be tough nuts to crack because they are, among other things, fastidious, vocal and opinionated.

"You have to be who you are, you need to have a strong story, you have to let them know what you stand for and why you do what you do," says the lithe and towering head honcho, who once served as a First Lieutenant in France's 11th Airborne Brigade.

"Consumer trends are changing, not only in the watch industry, but also everywhere else. It depends on whether you want to get on the train."

The four years he spent at Apple - first as a member of the Special Projects team which launched the Apple Watch, then as managing director for Britain and Ireland - before coming on board Ulysse Nardin last year will probably stand him in good stead here.

"If there is one thing that Apple does very well, it is understanding the customer. It's not something the traditional watch industry does very well, we don't listen to the consumer enough. We make beautiful watches and expect people to come to us.

"You need consistency, not just in your product, but also in your message and your story."

He intends to change that with a direct "no marketing bullsh*t" approach.

The athletic Frenchman - who is into kitesurfing and free diving - then explains how he would sell one of his watches to a millennial.

"A connected watch is a great thing, but a mechanical watch is even more fantastic.

"There is no object more contemporary than an automatic watch. It doesn't have to be recharged. It is also eco-friendly because 90 per cent of the parts are produced within a 50km radius.

"Everybody's talking about local sourcing; well, our suppliers are down the road and the rest of the parts we produce ourselves," says the former vice-president of global sales and retail for TAG Heuer.

"It's a tool, it can save your life when you're lost on an island. It can also make you stand out socially in a megacity. The watch you wear says a lot about you," says Mr Pruniaux, who has a marketing degree from Bordeaux Business School, as well as MBAs from HEC Paris and London Business School.

Finally, he says, mechanical watches are often at the forefront of technology.

"Ulysse Nardin has been making its own mechanical movements for 170 years and they're completely different in the way they work. There's a lot of new technology. In our own way, we are disruptive," he says proudly.

He admits that Ulysse Nardin, which has a cult reputation among watch connoisseurs, is not a mainstream brand and he is happy to keep it that way.

"We don't plan to make it mainstream because that's not who we are. But what we need to do is make sure people who are in the know, people who have the desire to know and people who are excited about watches will get it."

"I don't believe in standardisation. We shouldn't all have the same products," he adds.

Unlike many other watch brands, he is not making a big song and dance about launching more timepieces for women.

"We do cater to women, but from a product point of view. Probably the women come to us because they feel our values match their values and are consistent with who they are.

"Our values are about discovering, exploring and trying new things. Are they masculine values? Maybe in the past, but not anymore. If women are looking for distinctive timepieces and unique mechanical movements, we definitely have them," he says.

Since he came on board last September, the Swiss brand has definitely become more visible.

A couple of months ago, the company unfurled its #Freakmeout, its global campaign for its Freak collection.

The advertisements feature cities like New York and Shanghai as backdrops and a great white shark swimming through these metropolises.

In Kuala Lumpur last weekend, Ulysse Nardin threw a posh soiree for 400 guests - including VIP clients from the region - at the St Regis to unveil the Freak Collection.

Priced between $73,900 and $260,000, the Freak Out watches are hypnotically designed with no crown, dial or hands and are fitted with a flying carousel tourbillion and the in-house manual wind calibre UN-205.

"The Freak is iconic and we will make it bigger," says Mr Pruniaux, who also promises more innovations for its silicium technology - Ulysse Nardin was the first luxury watch brand to sell a mechanical watch using silicon (silicium) parts - and new grinder rewinding systems.

The company, he says, will also be revamping its Marine, Executive and Diver collections.

"We will under-promise and over-deliver," he says with a grin.

The conversation turns to the Swatch group's shock exit from one of the world's most important watch fairs, Baselworld.

Asked if this means watch fairs are losing their relevance, Mr Pruniaux, whose company exhibits at Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie Geneve (SIHH), says: "I have a different view. I think it's good for us and retailers. It's not just about business, it's about how you communicate something, it's like theatre."

Indeed, Ulysse Nardin's booth at the SIHH this year was a headturner, featuring not just art by divisive contemporary artist Damien Hirst, but also a boudoir chamber showcasing a few of its erotic watches.

"We think SIHH is a great environment for journalists and all our partners.

"The only thing is we could do a better job of opening the exhibition to the public. It's about growing the pie for the whole industry."