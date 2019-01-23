Two Razzie worst actor nods for Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES • Mr Donald Trump has two chances to win an award which no one in Hollywood wants - the Razzie.

The United States President got two worst actor nominations on Monday for appearing as himself in 2018 documentaries Death Of A Nation, from conservative film-maker Dinesh D'Souza, and liberal Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood's Oscars ceremony.

The Sherlock Holmes comedy Holmes & Watson garnered six mentions, including worst film, worst actor for Will Ferrell and worst supporting actor for John C. Reilly.

The two stars were cited for "trashing two of literature's most beloved characters".

Gotti, about late mafia boss John Gotti, also notched six nods, including worst screen combo for John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, and worst film.

Oscar winner Helen Mirren was not spared either, bagging her first Razzie nomination for worst actress for her role in horror movie Winchester.

She will face competition from Melissa McCarthy, who could be an Oscar contender this year for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

McCarthy is paying the price for taking on underwhelming roles in two films, The Happytime Murders and Life Of The Party.

Nominees and winners of the Razzies are voted for online by about 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries, Reuters reported.



Will Ferrel (left) and John C. Reilly both received worst acting nods for their roles in Holmes & Watson. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Winners - if they turn up - will be given trophies at a ceremony held on the eve of the Feb 24 Oscars.

Over in China, nominees for the country's version of the Razzies - the Golden Broom Awards, handed out by a Chinese film-review magazine - include Bi Gan who directed art-house movie Long Day's Journey Into Night.

He is up for most disappointing director, in the wake of reports of moviegoers falling asleep within the first 20 minutes of the screening, or storming out of the cinema en masse, reported the BBC.

Top actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai is not spared the blushes too. He is nominated for most disappointing actor for his turns in run-of-the-mill Europe Raiders and Monster Hunt 2.