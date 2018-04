"Thrice the worry now!" joked Prince William on Monday when he and the Duchess of Cambridge gave the world the first glimpse of their third child outside St Mary's Hospital in London, seven hours after the baby was born. The boy, who was born at 6.01pm on Monday Singapore time, weighed 3.8kg at birth. Asked what his name is, the father said: "You'll find out very soon." The couple's two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are aged four and two respectively.