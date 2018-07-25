Treat yourself at Takashimaya

The Great Singapore Sale may be over, but that doesn’t mean you must stop shopping.

Takashimaya Department Store, located in the heart of Orchard Road and housed in an architectural landmark, is a leading provider of luxury products and impeccable service.

The go-to store for shoppers both local and international, Takashimaya still has exclusive products to keep you going back for more. Its brand new Autumn range showcases many brands that will make you want to come down to the store.

Bags for every look

Bally, the Swiss brand famous for luxury shoes, bags and accessories, is debuting new bags exclusive to Takashimaya.



Bally's Breeze top handle contrasts brown suede with contrasting trims for a softer look. PHOTO: BALLY



A softer, relaxed iteration of the brand's B-Turn bag, the women's Breeze top handle in brown suede is accented by contrasting trims. The B-Turn lock sits to the front, and opens to a lined interior with a side zip pocket. Side press stud buttons allow the bag to alternate between a trapeze tote and a classic top handle. The bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

Famed New York brand Coach is launching its new Dreamer bag, an elegant and effortless style inspired by the endless possibilities of New York City.

One for the romantics, the three-compartment satchel in glove-tanned leather features modern hardware and bag charms.



An understated look, this bag is perfect for a day-to-night outfit. PHOTO: COACH



For its 25th anniversary, Kate Spade New York is offering modernised versions of its original Sam handbag from 1993. The new Summer white rock road Sam comes in a chic white and is topped with a statement metal bangle handle.



The new Summer white rock road Sam comes in a chic white and is topped with a statement metal bangle handle. PHOTO: KATE SPADE NEW YORK



Also available at Kate Spade New York is the Pippa bucket bag. Available in a range of fabrications and treatments from leather to denim, you are bound to find one that is perfect for you.

American fashion label Marc Jacobs is debuting the Pack Shot. A colour-block bag that features the iconic Marc Jacobs logo and whimsical webbing strap detail, it oozes both functionality and style.



A colour-block bag that features the iconic Marc Jacobs logo and whimsical webbing strap detail, it oozes both functionality and style. PHOTO: MARC JACOBS



The above brands can be found at Branded Boutiques, Level 1.

The Ferragamo Studio Bag, under the Creative Direction of Paul Andrew, celebrates the founder’s first studio, the Hollywood Boot Shop in California with a digital collaboration with New York based, European artist Ana Kras.

Available in different colours, the Ferragamo Studio Bag embodies timeless iconicism. The trademark Gancini clasp and studs on the bottom of the bag blend femininity with a modern touch.





Available in different colours, the Ferragamo Studio Bag embodies timeless iconicism. PHOTO: SALVATORE FERRAGAMO



For the men, Bottega Veneta has you covered.

The Mist/Nero Tech Stripe Document Case has graphic black-and-white workmanship with a bold Tech Stripe style, standing out for all the right reasons. Look no further than this Italian brand for a key fashion statement.



The Mist/Nero Tech Stripe Document Case has graphic black-and-white workmanship with a bold Tech Stripe style. PHOTO: BOTTEGA VENETA



Find these brands at Branded Boutiques, Level 2.

Staying stylish

New York fashion line DVF is bringing summer looks into the fall. Founded by Diane von Furstenberg, DVF has always been celebrated for its bold approach to colour and print.



The outfit’s crawling-leaf print comes in refreshing and unexpected colour combinations. PHOTO: DVF



The must-have looks include high-waisted wide leg pleated pants with a matching cropped top. The outfit’s crawling-leaf print comes in refreshing and unexpected colour combinations.

To keep warm, go to Love Moschino, a fashion line that retains the creative, intelligent and ironic character of the Moschino brand while blending the qualities of empathy, feeling and closeness.



The Love Moschino sweater in its present collection comes in a muted pink, with a safety pin design. PHOTO: LOVE MOSCHINO



The Love Moschino sweater in its present collection comes in a muted pink, with a safety pin design. Pair it with other items like overalls or jackets.

At Bora Aksu, history and gender inspire its newest offerings.

Based on Margaret Ann Bulkley, a young woman who disguised herself as a man to be a respected surgeon, the London-based brand is debuting a collection that highlights light pastels enveloped within silk tulles and pleated organzas.



The printed floral flared shirt dress observes traditional tailoring with delicate shades of pink and sheer sleeves. PHOTO: BORA AKSU



The printed floral flared shirt dress observes traditional tailoring with delicate shades of pink and sheer sleeves.

Italian fashion brand Maryling’s new collection spans four distinct themes in a chromatic path of white, black, brown and velvet blue and Bordeaux red. Dedicated to modern femininity, it is rich in unconventional stylistic elements.



Its sheer-panelled column dress comes in an elegant black, with a flared skirt to set it apart from other dresses. PHOTO: MARYLING



Its sheer-panelled column dress comes in an elegant black, with a flared skirt to set it apart from other dresses.

Head to International Collection, Level 2, to check out these new products.

A variety of accessories

Manolo Blahnik’s shoes are a luxury staple in every closet, and this season is no different. Inspired by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, the new MBOLE sandal is adorned with coloured dots on a black outline.



Inspired by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky, the new MBOLE sandal is adorned with coloured dots on a black outline. PHOTO: MANOLO BLAHNIK



Also available are the GABON heels and flats, which utilise block colours in its designs.

If you need bling in your life, French jewellery house Boucheron’s Quatre collection extends far and beyond the conventional.



The collection builds up and breaks down in different combinations, and each ring becomes a personal and original creation. PHOTO: BOUCHERON



Quatre, which means “four” in French, contains four bands that assemble harmoniously to display the various iconic Boucheron motifs. The collection builds up and breaks down in different combinations, and each ring becomes a personal and original creation.

Find both these brands at Branded Boutiques, Level 2.