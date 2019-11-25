Traverse back in time with the woolly mammoth and saber-toothed cat at Singapore Zoo

You don’t need a passport to travel…back in time, that is. This school holidays, let your imagination run wild by travelling “back in time” when prehistoric megafauna such as woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats once ruled the land.

After the dinosaurs became extinct, these megafauna began to populate the world before a series of events led to their extinction.

Where else in 2019 can you find a woolly mammoth; a giant wombat as tall as an adult human; an armadillo with a tail that looks like a club; and a hornless rhinoceros towering at 5.5m tall?

Till Dec 29, these majestic animals are being brought back to life through life-sized animatronics at Singapore Zoo’s Valley of Giants display.

Watch enraptured as over 15 replicas of prehistoric extinct animals come alive with movements, powered by electromechanical devices and an immersive soundscape to educate visitors about conservation issues.

Fantastic beasts of the past

Walk under a towering hornless rhinoceros as you step into the Valley of Giants. Weighing an astounding 15,000kg to 20,000kg, the colossal mammal was one of the largest land mammals ever to exist.

As you continue exploring the grounds, you’ll come across the saber-toothed cat. Identify this predatory mammal replica by its sharp, protruding teeth.

Lovers of avocados will find this next animal endearing. Meet the giant ground sloth.

The ancient sloth is one of the reasons why we can enjoy avocados today! These sloths consumed avocados with the seed intact, and dispersed the seeds as the animals moved around the land millions of years ago, helping to spread avocados across the world.

Chock-full of fascinating extinct mammals and fun facts, the Valley of Giants is the perfect place to kindle the young ones’ love for animals and draw lessons from the past to educate visitors on wildlife conservation. Many modern-day megafauna are threatened by human-induced climate change and activities like poaching.

Keep your eyes peeled for a wandering “caveman” and a robotic baby woolly mammoth, which will make their rounds in the park. Be sure to pose for wefies with these mascots as a memento of your trip with the kids.

Embark on the A Mammoth Adventure Back in Time Trail which calls on guests to help Little Momo, a baby woolly mammoth, find her mom through the clues found within the Valley of Giants.

After visiting the Valley of Giants, head to the Colour-like-a-Caveman station, the first digital colouring station in Singapore Zoo. Here your kids can choose and design their own prehistoric giant digitally and watch their artwork come alive on the digital screen.

On Dec 14, discover the connection between mathematics and giant animals of the past and present at the Make It Count LIVE event. Hosted by radio deejays Joakim Gomez and Charlotte Mei, the event will see the hosts teaching primary school children maths concepts across different disciplines in a fun and interactive way.

Your family can also sign up for the Gentle Giants Wildlife Tour for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how elephants are cared for at the zoo. This paid experience will let you enjoy up-close encounters, hand feed the loveable herd and see how they undergo routine health check-ups.

Ready to travel back in time this year-end? Visit www.zoo.com.sg/mammoth for more details.