Work from hotel: Hotel G, no bells or whistles, perfect for hustle and grind

SINGAPORE - A workation is the kind of thing I would usually be sceptical about. To me, hotels are either for high-end luxury and relaxation or just places to crash if I am on a budget vacation.

But with the drilling and knocking in the flat above mine going on for the third week, I jump at the chance to work from Hotel G Singapore.

With its boutique-inspired concept and compact rooms, this hotel in Bugis is not the place for bubble baths and poolside lounging.

But it does have a strong Wi-Fi connection, plenty of food and much-needed quiet - what I need to work.

I am put up in a Great Room - one of four room types the hotel offers. The Hustle & Grind workation package allows me to check in from 7am - perfect for early birds.

My job does not require me to start that early. I check in close to noon - after a press conference at 10am.

The room and its bathroom (the sink is outside) are small, but functional.

The queen-sized bed touches three walls. The mini fridge in the corner is filled with complimentary drinks - bottles of apple juice, orange juice, milk, water, and a few cans of soda.

I eye the Nespresso machine on the desk next to the bed, but my cuppa will have to wait.



Guests of the workcation package at Hotel G can pick their breakfast from a set menu if they decide to stay overnight. ST PHOTO: JAN LEE



Very soon, I have a virtual round-table interview with the director of a new South Korean television series and I have to get ready.

It goes without a hitch. The Wi-Fi is reliable and the surroundings are silent.

Throughout my stay, I do not hear a squeak from the other rooms - what a respite from the renovation din at home.

There is, however, only one power outlet at the desk. For those who have to work with more than one device, that may be an issue.

What about the food offerings that come with the package?

Despite my "late" check-in, I still receive a morning snack box of mini croissants and Danish pastries, which is usually sent to the room at around 9am.

For lunch, I head to Ginett, the in-house restaurant. It takes some time for someone to notice me at the door, but once I am seated, the service is attentive even with a lunch crowd.

I order the set lunch, which offers a main with a starter or a dessert. Although Ginett has an expansive menu, its set lunch options are limited - only two choices each for the starter and the main, and you cannot pick the dessert. I use one of my two wine coupons for a complimentary glass of white.



A room at Hotel G used for its workcation packages. ST PHOTO: JAN LEE



Back in my room, another snack box arrives at around 4pm. This time, I get a savoury piece of toast and mini muffins.

I am plied with so much food that I ask for bags to bring the leftovers home.

Between 7am and 7pm, only the guest who books the package is allowed in the room. After 7pm, another guest is allowed to stay over, and both can have the hotel's complimentary breakfast the next morning.

My plus-one is my mother, who never says no to a hotel breakfast. She enjoys the congee.

Hotel G is exactly what I look for in a workation.

No bells and whistles, just a comfortable room with strong Wi-Fi, plenty of complimentary snacks and some peace and quiet away from the family and my neighbour's endless renovation works while I hustle and grind.

HOTEL G SINGAPORE

WHERE: 200 Middle Road

INFO: Hotel G Singapore's website

RATES: The Hustle & Grind package costs $90 for a room a person from 7am to 7pm. It includes Wi-Fi; a set lunch and two glasses of wine from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar; coffee, tea and juices; morning and afternoon snack boxes; parking; and dining discounts. Add $50 for a night’s stay and breakfast for two.