Virtual travel with mum

While there is no way to enjoy a Mother's Day getaway in Bali or elsewhere during the pandemic, you can still conjure up the holiday spirit at home for her.

American online travel retailer Expedia, in an October 2019 report, pointed out that the yearning to escape can be lightened by prolonging the "vacation state of mind".

This can "provide relief from the growing feeling of vacation deprivation and encourage family connections", said Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia-Pacific head of communications at Expedia.

The Sunday Times suggests six ways to please mum with the gift of virtual travel.

1 PAMPER WITH FACIALS

Create a home spa experience for mum with actress Priyanka Chopra’s facial treatment recipe for glowing skin.

The fresh tropical scent of the remedy, using ingredients such as turmeric, lime, yogurt and rose water, will transport her to another place.

The mask exfoliates and hydrates the skin. A summer tan, however, is not included. Watch the video on YouTube (str.sg/JQ8k).

Alternatively, shop online for massage oils and lotions with citrus or lemongrass scents..

2 MOVIES WITH TRAVEL THEMES



Bollywood blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).



Immersing the family in travel-themed movies is a great way to escape the reality of being cooped up at home.

Take in sweeping views of the Spanish countryside and coastline by watching the Bollywood blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), available on Netflix with English subtitles.

The buddy road-trip film is studded with stunning scenes of bustling Barcelona, sunny Costa Brava, the energetic La Tomatina festival in Bunol and more. With catchy numbers, this film, evoking freedom and friendship, is a breath of fresh air.



Before Sunrise (1995) starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy (both above).



Or watch the romance film Before Sunrise (1995), also available on Netflix. In the movie, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, an American boy and a French girl meet on a train in Europe and spontaneously decide to alight in Vienna and spend a day exploring the Austrian city.

Wonderfully, the film doubles as a virtual walking tour of Vienna. From Gothic churches to sparkling views of the city skyline from a Ferris wheel, it is a beautiful portrayal of a city adored by travellers.

3 DESSERTS FROM DESTINATIONS



Traditional Portuguese custard tart,

Pasteis de Nata.



Skip the usual pancakes in favour of foreign sweets from dream destinations.

Try baking the traditional Portuguese custard tart, Pasteis de Nata. These crispy tarts with soft fillings, crafted with easy-to-find ingredients such as eggs and sugar, may get you booking a post-pandemic flight to Lisbon. Watch how to make them on YouTube (str.sg/JQ8Z).



Mango sticky rice.



Closer to home, try making the mango sticky rice of Thailand, a place many Singaporeans cannot get enough of. Also made from common ingredients such as glutinous rice, coconut milk and mangoes, the treat is comfort food for these times.

Use Thai mangoes for maximum authenticity and sweetness. Watch how to make mango sticky rice on YouTube (str.sg/JQ84).

4 HOLIDAY CLOTHES AND ACCESSORIES



A model in a creation by Japanese designer Junko Shimada as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in March. PHOTO: REUTERS



You have lots of time now to plan the next vacation, so turn up the holiday mood by shopping online for holiday clothes and accessories for mum.

If her wish list includes Bali or Phuket, sundresses are the way to go. Buy a floral sundress and complete the look with a new pair of shades and sandals.

Also, consider pairing her Instagramworthy dress with a face mask. Alternatively, buy winter jackets in preparation for the next holiday to Finland or any cold clime.

5 TRAVEL BOOKS



The Alchemist (1988, left) and The Hundred-Foot Journey (2008, right).



Lift mum’s spirits by getting her a book that whisks her away.

Recommendations include The Alchemist (1988) by Paulo Coelho, an allegorical novel about a Spanish boy named Santiago who pursues his dream of visiting the Egyptian pyramids and ends up finding a hidden treasure.

The description of vast African deserts, oases and Andalusian fields is a mental break for anyone.

Mums who are foodies will appreciate The Hundred-Foot Journey (2008) by Richard C. Morais. An Indian family emigrated to rural France and set up an Indian eatery opposite a Michelin-starred French restaurant. The rich descriptions of culinary processes, from preparing dainty French souffles to roasting tandoori meats, will get you Googling recipes.

6 SCENTS REMINISCENT OF HOLIDAYS



A lavender field in Valensole in south-eastern France. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCEPRESSE,



Certain scents can transport you to places across the world, and that is much cheaper than airfare.

Choose candles with lemongrass or ginger scents to bring back memories of invigorating tropical vacations. For a virtual stroll through Provence or Hokkaido, select a relaxing lavender-scented candle.