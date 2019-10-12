The ultimate travel bucket list for couples in Fiji

Whether your idea of a romantic getaway is enjoying magnificent views together from a private helicopter, strolling hand in hand with your loved one on a pristine beach, or challenging each other on an immersive island-hopping expedition, there’s no lack of activities for couples to try out in the dreamy archipelago of Fiji in the South Pacific.

Here are some suggestions to bond over an awesome holiday as you create beautiful memories together.

Drift into relaxation mode

Fiji’s spas put the “bliss” in blissful romance, with an array of rejuvenating treatments for two — think beachside massages, hydrotherapy and mud bath treatments.



Feel your worries wash away with a wide range of massages and spa treatments in Fiji. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Pamper yourselves with a relaxing spa treatment under a tropical beachside cabana on Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu. While you relax in the shade of a traditional bure, a Fijian thatched hut built with bamboo or timber, a therapist will gently ease the tension from your tired muscles with a soothing massage and rehydrate your skin with a botanical blend of oils and plant actives.

Those looking for more privacy can opt for treatments in a room with a view of the ocean at Savusavu, a town located on Fiji’s second main island, Vanua Levu. Experience an exotic chakra hot and cold stone therapy using local, natural products such as Fijian organic coconut oils and banana leaves as you relax with the ocean breeze caressing your blissful faces. You can also book a massage in a waterfall dipping pool that offers dreamy views of the Koro Sea.

For a truly luxurious spa experience, head to the northern island of Qamea for a couples’ treatment. The session begins with a Fijian warrior escorting you from your bure to the spa venue, where you’ll be served champagne and a tropical fruit platter before your spa begins. Enjoy a candlelit outdoor shower after your treatment and end the day with a romantic candlelit dinner.

If you love nature, visit the Sabeto Thermal Mud Pool and Hot Springs located between Lautoka and Nadi on the main island of Viti Levu. Set amid lush surroundings, the hotspot features three thermal springs with temperatures varying from lukewarm to 60 deg C. The thermal springs are heated by an underground volcanic source and believed to have healing properties.

Love is in the air



Take on a zip line adventure in the heart of a tropical rainforest. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Prepare to take your romantic escape to new heights — literally. With miles of pristine coastline and crystal-clear waters, Fiji’s landscape is ideally suited to air-bound adventures.

There are numerous operators providing helicopter tours with departures from resorts across the archipelago. Fly to the centre of Viti Levu for a bird’s-eye view of rainforest and mountain peaks, or fly over the picturesque Mamanuca Islands nearby.

To kick your adventures up a notch, parasail over the South Pacific Ocean or experience an adrenaline-charged free-fall from a skydiving aircraft. Daredevils, take note: Some operators offer the chance to skydive over specific islands in Fiji from a height of more than 4,200m — more than 20 times the height of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

For more high-flying thrills, go zip-lining in the heart of a tropical rainforest. Just a 35-minute drive from downtown Nadi, the exhilarating Nadi Zip Line Tour encompasses 16 lines spanning 5km across caves, canyons and mountaintops lined with hardwood trees.

Put on your explorer’s hat



Purchase a Bula Pass to explore 20 different islands, easily accessible from the mainland. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



If your idea of a couples’ holiday involves living out a Robinson Crusoe fantasy, then you’ll be pleased to know that Fiji gives you the freedom to island hop where and when you want.

Purchase a Bula Pass to explore 20 islands that are easily accessible from the mainland. It is valid for five or up to 21 days, with 12 islands in the chain of 20 offering accommodation. Get ready at Denarau, a private island in Nadi where you will set off on a boat to begin your journey of exploration.

Just over a 50-minute boat ride away is Likuliku Lagoon Resort, a wilderness island retreat in the Malolo Island area of the Mamanuca Islands. Everything about the adults-only resort spells romantic, off-the-grid seclusion. Take up residence in overwater bures in a natural lagoon that you and your sweetheart can stay in. If you're lucky, you may get the chance to visit a private, uninhabited island called Mociu (pronounced "Moor-thiew") Island, an easy 15 minutes away from the resort by boat. Mociu Island is a protected nature reserve, which you can explore via a guided snokelling adventure or two-hour hike at sunrise.



Explore untouched tropical gardens surrounded by sandy beaches on an island-hopping expedition. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Other destinations worth visiting include Mantaray Island, which is known to be frequented by manta rays from May to October, and Tavewa Island for its snorkelling spots and ancient limestone caves. Steeped in history, the caves are said to be the resting place of the legendary 10-headed Fijian god Ulutini.

Learn about new cultures

Embark on an immersive quad-biking expedition that will take you and your partner past pine forests, sweeping sand dunes, rolling grasslands and the biggest Hindu temple in the South Pacific. Stop by a Fijian village to experience a time-honoured kava ceremony with the locals. During the ceremony, a traditional Fijian drink known as kava, made from the ground root of a black pepper plant, is consumed. Upon arrival, it is customary to present the village chief with a small amount of kava.

Some villages like Nukubalavu on Vanua Levu may organise a cultural lovo feast, or a banquet cooked with an earthen oven. These immersive feasts are sometimes accompanied by Fijian music, dancing and storytelling.



Experience the locals’ warm hospitality on an award-winning river safari. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



You can also join the award-winning Sigatoka River Safari on a half-day eco-adventure, cruising on custom-built jet boats along the magnificent Sigatoka River to Fijian villages. Learn about the rich, local culture, history, customs and legends as you advance towards the heart of the Fijian interior. The safari offers the opportunity to engage with the locals, who are known for their warm hospitality and infectious zest for life.

Tease your palate

There’s a saying that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. The same can be said for women too, especially those who are foodies. Aside from its sensational sights, Fiji is also home to culinary experiences that will make for some unforgettable dinners.

Turn a typical al fresco meal into an extraordinary one. Have it set up along the beach and opt for dishes that include seasonal produce such as fresh crabs and lobsters, or that are prepared in traditional earthen ovens. Fancy having dinner in a swimming pool? Expect a novel set-up in an area with low water levels, where you can enjoy a fabulous three-course meal as waters lap around your feet.

Other interesting dining affairs include a fusion menu boasting locally-inspired dishes, shared platters and crafted cocktails in a beach club-like atmosphere at Malamala Beach Club in the Mamanuca Islands.



Kick back with locally-inspired dishes, shared platters and crafted cocktails in a beach club-like atmosphere at Malamala Beach Club in the Mamanuca Islands. PHOTO: TOURISM FIJI



Couples who love cooking together can attend a culinary class at the Flavours of Fiji Cooking School on Viti Levu. Start your day with a fun and informative guided market tour, followed by a class where you will learn to whip up delicious island favourites using handpicked local greens and herbs, seasonal harvests and root crops. The cooking classes include a food culture presentation, lunch, refreshments and take-home recipes.

Fiji has all the makings of a romantic fantasy, and what adds to the appeal of the destination is that it is a direct 10-hour flight from Singapore. Rekindle the fire in Fiji today.

Contact your travel agents or visit https://www.fiji.travel/sg/happy for more information.